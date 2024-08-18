5 Reasons Why This New York Gym Is Leveling Up The Dubai Fitness Landscape

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Maik Wiedenbach's Training is a staple in the Manhattan scene and beyond. The New York based trainer and his team have gained a reputation way beyond the City that never sleeps for their overall quality of facilities and knowledge.

Maik Wiedenbach is now bringing this luxury trademark to Dubai, where he has already started to change the fitness landscape with his knowledge shared in workshops.

Few marketplaces in the world are as crowded and competitive as that of the Big Apple. Manhattan offers a large selection of upscale gym offers, however Maik Wiedenbach has achieved something special - building a gym and personal training environment that separates significantly from the competition, in multiple ways. The ex-elite swimmer and multiple winner of 'NY's Coach Of The Year' award credits his loyalty to his core values to the success story, and claims that it's those exact qualities that will make the difference in Dubai as well.

Most gyms follow the same business model: you sign up and they hope you never come. An average of an astounding 74% of gym members never visits the gym again after the first month, according to comparisons of data among the big fitness chains in the United States. For Maik Wiedenbach, this would be a nightmare. His happy and motivated clients are his reward as much as they are his billboards. Him and his team want clients to come, get in great shape and inspire others to join the community. And this concept has been proven and changing lives for almost two decades now.

It'd be fair to say that Maik Wiedenbach's core values can be broken down into 5 main points, even though there are many other touches that make the experience in their gyms so enjoyable and rewarding.

Unique Quality Of Equipment & Knowledge

The first thing you notice when walking into one of Maik Wiedenbach's gyms will be the green machines. The premium Watson equipment is made in the UK and represents the very high end of professional training and weight lifting equipment. They have become a true part of Maik Wiedenbach's brand and signature quality. Everything touched in this gym is state of the art quality. The team wouldn't want to train in a different environment themselves - they're all passionate, successful and professional bodybuilders. This means, the team shares an exceptional pool of knowledge, incomparable to your common gym trainer. Trainers are trusted for personal training, supervision and qualified nutritional advice, allowing clients to reach and sustain whatever goals they bring into the facilities. Maik Wiedenbach is internationally recognised for his knowledge in the field, leading him to host sold out workshops for other fitness professionals across the globe. The fact that he is looking to concentrate his efforts on the Dubai region is a gift to the region's fitness industry.

Empowering & Safe Environment

Maik Wiedenbach prides himself in having selected a team that cultivates a safe and empowering environment. People visit frequently because they feel better when they are leaving. There is no tolerance or space for personal ego or making anyone feel less about themselves. Part of the many client success stories is the creation of a gym that becomes a place that people truly get excited about instead of dreading it. Clients associate the gym with the confidence and positive energy they feel there, and can't wait to return as soon as a session is over.

Leading By Example

As mentioned, all team members are bodybuilders. This means every interaction is carried by true passion for the sport and the knowledge that can be shared. The team members pride themselves in sharing the best advice available, sourcing from a rich experience in both recreational and competitive bodybuilding. Further, they excel as brilliant examples of the supportive and uplifting fitness community.

Integrity

Integrity, in this case this means you have a team and gym truly dedicated to giving you a true 'wow - experience'. Not only the first time, but every time you visit the facilities. So consistency in the quality and experiences is a big key. Also, openness to feedback and constant improvement. Members truly receive what they paid for here, and beyond. Many small signs of true attention to detail make these sessions so different from the competition - when you join a Maik Wiedenbach gym, you become part of a highly qualified and supportive family of people passionate about what they do.

Cleanliness

Needless to say, the facilities are truly spotless. From the machines, floor to the changing rooms - hygiene and cleanliness are immaculate. No smelly shared spaces or bathrooms that remind you of the public gyms you are used to. Maik Wiedenbach's facilities set a standard for gym hygiene, making a massive - and often underestimated - difference for their clients.

Now combine these values with the New York hustle mentality and you have a guaranteed winning combination for the client.

Maik Wiedenbach had countless opportunities and offers from investors to turn his brand into a typical big chain in the United States. However, the elite athlete and honorable businessman is less a paycheck person but rather someone who realizes his vision and dreams - helping others to realize theirs.

Needless to say the Dubai Fitness industry is gaining a true gem with the New York fitness authority that comes in Maik Wiedenbach. Not only is he continuing to share his wisdom with fellow professionals in the local industry, but it looks like Maik Wiedenbach is ready to make a bigger step into Dubai this year. An equally strong testament to the international pull and attractiveness of the city.



