Biden administration declares his willingness to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles
8/18/2024 8:13:29 AM
(MENAFN) The Biden administration is currently contemplating the provision of long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, potentially enhancing the operational capacity of its recently acquired F-16 jets, according to Politico. While no definitive decision has been made regarding the transfer of the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), officials noted that the Pentagon is addressing the complex logistics involved in such a transfer. These considerations include evaluating sensitive technology issues and ensuring compatibility with Ukraine’s aircraft, capable of launching the 2,400-pound JASSM, which carries a 1,000-pound warhead.
The JASSM, developed by Lockheed Martin, has been shared with only a few allied nations thus far. Pentagon spokesperson Jeff Jurgensen emphasized that a variety of options are being assessed to meet Ukraine’s security needs but did not confirm any specific transfers.
This potential move marks a shift in the types of advanced weaponry previously deemed off-limits for Ukraine, which historically included F-16s, Abrams tanks, and Patriot air defense systems. Despite having access to other long-range missiles from the United States, United Kingdom, and France, Ukraine has been actively seeking JASSM missiles for several months. In parallel, more than 80 F-16 fighters have been pledged by Western countries, with the first batch of these jets already operational in Ukraine.
