German Authorities Warn Afghan Refugees Of Asylum Risk When Traveling Home

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

German authorities have warned refugees, especially Afghan refugees, to refrain from traveling to their home country as they may lose their asylum status.

Andy Grote, Hamburg's Senator, stated,“If traveling to Afghanistan is easy, then returning to the country might also be possible.”

Joachim Stamp, Germany's Special Representative for Migration Agreements, told Bild,“Germany should be open to the world but not be foolish.” He emphasized that it must be ensured that individuals who apply for asylum in Germany and then to their home country for vacations lose their asylum status and cannot remain in Germany.

Andy Grote, the Senator of Hamburg, also reacted to reports of Afghan refugees traveling to their home country and warned that if travel to Afghanistan is possible, then the possibility of permanent return also exists.

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees in Germany emphasized that traveling to the country of origin may be possible in some instances, such as severe illness or the death of close family members.

The office stated that each case is reviewed individually to determine whether the recipient of asylum support in Germany has traveled to their home country.

Recently, there has been a significant rise in knife assaults carried out by refugees in various European countries, leading to heightened concerns among both the public and authorities. These incidents have not only sparked fear but also triggered debates about the integration and security measures surrounding refugees.

The increase in such assaults has prompted governments across Europe to review their immigration policies and the procedures for monitoring refugees. Some countries are considering stricter measures to ensure that those granted asylum do not threaten the general public's safety.

Public opinion is also shifting, with growing calls for more robust vetting processes and increased law enforcement presence in areas with high concentrations of refugees.

The surge in knife-related crimes has intensified the discussion on the balance between humanitarian support and national security, leaving governments in a challenging position as they strive to protect their citizens while upholding their commitments to international refugee agreements.

