Legendary marque BSA launches Gold Star 650 motorcycle in India – The World’s Most Eligible Single is Here!

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 15, 2024 – Classic Legends, on India’s 78th Independence Day, announces the launch of one of the BIGGEST motorcycle brands -- BSA -- in India. The Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA), once the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer and a pillar of British industrial heritage, has a fan following since its founding in 1861 that continues to this day.



BSA makes its India entry with the ‘gold standard’ of British motorcycle engineering, the iconic Gold Star. The BSA Gold Star 650, which made an iconic comeback in the UK in 2021, has since found success in Europe, Turkey, New Zealand, and the Philippines. Now, it’s set to captivate Indian motorcycling enthusiasts. BSA is also ready to enter the US, Australia, and Japan soon after.



Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group said, "Bringing BSA to India is about sharing a piece of world motorcycling history with India. That indomitable spirit of BSA, a brand built in the fires of battle, is imbued in the new Gold Star that I hope all of you have a chance to experience."



“The BSA Gold Star embodies the essence of motorcycling excellence," Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, "Every detail, from the tank's iconic shape to the engine's big single character, has been meticulously crafted to capture the spirit of BSA's golden age while delivering the performance, reliability, and innovation that define a global brand. We've poured our hearts into ensuring it lives up to the storied legacy that has set the gold standard for generations worldwide”.



The Gold Star: India’s Most Eligible Single!



Key features of the BSA Gold Star include:

• India’s Biggest Single Cylinder: A liquid-cooled, 652cc engine

• Segment-leading 55Nm and 45.6PS, delivering Gold Star-worthy performance

• Best-in-class Components: Brembo brakes with dual channel ABS, aluminium Excel rims, and Pirelli tyres

• Classic understated British styling complemented by modern features and digital-analogue instrumentation

• Six stunning colour options, including the Legacy Edition in Silver Sheen



Leading BSA's charge into India is the Gold Star, a name that resonates with motorcycle aficionados globally. The original Gold Star, born in Britain in 1938, set numerous speed records and dominated racing circuits, becoming the ‘gold standard’ for performance motorcycles of its time.



The new BSA Gold Star, a modern classic and design icon, is making a comeback to reclaim its glory. It has been meticulously crafted with British-led design by Redline Studios and engineering by Ricardo, complemented by engine expertise from the Technical University of Graz. This collaboration blends British engineering heritage with global technical excellence.



The BSA Gold Star exemplifies the pinnacle of British engineering, seamlessly merging classic design with modern features. Equipped with a 12V socket and USB charging port, it ensures riders stay connected during long journeys. The bike’s rider-focused design includes easily adjustable rear shocks for personalized comfort. Its build quality and meticulous attention to detail reflect BSA's steadfast commitment to British craftsmanship and excellence, making the Gold Star a true representation of BSA’s storied heritage.



Availability

BSA plans to build a nationwide network of dealerships and service centres, ensuring exceptional support for Indian customers. The company is focused on continuous innovation in motorcycle design and technology, with plans to expand its range in India while preserving its British character. Collaborating with Indian engineering talent, BSA aims to blend British tradition with local expertise, creating a unique fusion tailored for the Indian market.



The BSA Gold Star will be available at select dealerships across India starting August 15, 2024, with prices beginning at Rs 2.99 Lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.



Sr. No. Model Name Price (Ex-Showroom Delhi)

1 Highland Green Rs. 2,99,990

2 Insignia Red Rs. 2,99,990

3 Midnight Black Rs. 3,11,990

4 Dawn Silver Rs. 3,11,990

5 Shadow Black Rs. 3,15,990

6 Legacy Edition - Sheen Silver Rs. 3,34,990







