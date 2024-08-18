2024 Cimamotor Opens For Pre-Registration, Race With Top Riders Worldwide

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Chongqing – The 22nd China International Motorcycle Trade (CIMAMotor), China's premier state-level motorcycle show, will be held at the Chongqing International Center from September 13 to 16, under the theme“Leading the Industry's Development, Creating a Better Future Together.”

The event will feature over 700 exhibitors from countries including China, the U.S., Italy, Germany, France, Japan, the UK, Spain, and South Korea, showcasing more than 3,000 static and dynamic vehicles.

CIMAMotor 2024 will highlight China's top motorcycle manufacturers and cover a wide range of industry components, including complete motorcycles, NEVs, fuel injection systems, shock absorbers, clutches, braking systems, and tires.







A poster for the 22nd CIMAMotor invites exhibitors and industry leaders. (Photo/CIMAMotor)

In 2023, China's motorcycle industry rebounded, particularly in fuel-powered models. Revenue dipped slightly by 0.86%, but profits surged by 14.82%, indicating solid growth. CIMAMotor 2024 will leverage this success, providing a key platform for exhibitors to connect with industry leaders and explore emerging trends.

The exhibition will also emphasize cross-border e-commerce for two-wheelers. It will feature product displays, sharing sessions, and business matching to boost cooperation between exhibitors and international buyers, enhancing sales and supporting industry growth.

Targeting export markets such as Southeast Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America, CIMAMotor 2024 will use database marketing, partner invitations, promotions, media, and online strategies to attract international buyers.

The organizing committee has compiled an overseas buyer database and will send one-on-one invitations to key enterprises, aiming to strengthen global business ties and drive industry growth.

CIMAMotor 2024 will feature innovations from leading and emerging brands. X-WEDGE will debut five new 1,000cc models, and Kushitani will showcase its latest riding gear. These exhibits are set to draw significant attention from domestic and international industry leaders, reinforcing CIMAMotor as a top platform for cutting-edge products.







Highlights of CIMAMotor 2023 showed a rider performing his motorcycle tricks. (Photo/CIMAMotor)

Beyond its B2B focus, CIMAMotor 2024 will involve end users with club activities, fuel subsidies for delivery riders, and character awards, reinforcing its commitment to Chinese motorcycle culture and supporting motorcycle-dependent workers.

The event will extend its reach with citywide activities like“Experience Chongqing's Nightlife” and“The Secret Riding Routes Collection,” highlighting premier routes and scenic mountain and river views in collaboration with regional governments.

Register here: