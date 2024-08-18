Drone Blast Reported Near Zaporizhzhia NPP - IAEA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One of the roads surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power was damaged as a result of a drone strike.

That's according to a report by the International Atomic Agency (IAEA ), seen by Ukrinform.

"The nuclear safety situation at Ukraine's ZNPP is deteriorating following a drone strike that hit the road around the plant site perimeter today," the report says.

It is noted that the impact site was“close to the essential cooling water sprinkler ponds and about 100 metres from the Dniprovska power line, the only remaining 750 kilovolt (kV) line providing a power to ZNPP".

"There were no casualties and no impact on any NPP equipment. However, there was impact to the road between the two main gates of ZNPP," the IAEA emphasized.

In addition, IAEA monitors point to the intensification of military activity near the plant over the past week.

As reported earlier, Russia is massively spinning a false accusation against Ukraine, claiming the country is allegedly plotting a“dirty bomb” attack on the ZNPP.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi, refuted the false allegations voiced on Russian media platforms.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov