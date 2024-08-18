Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Didn't Like Going To RG Kar,' Says Victim's Mother Father Suspects 'Murder Elsewhere'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The mother of the 31-year-old doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital revealed that her daughter had expressed reluctance about going to the hospital in the days leading up to the attack. "She used to say that she didn't like going to RG Kar anymore," the mother said.

“They were not letting us see our dead daughter's face. We kept pleading but weren't allowed to see her face. We were told an investigation was going on. They made us suffer a lot,” the mother of the doctor said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the CBI questioned Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, for several hours, marking the second consecutive day of interrogation.

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE Updates: CBI grills ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh for 2nd day; 30 under scanner

This questioning is part of the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run medical facility. PTI reported citing officials that after being grilled until early Saturday, Ghosh was summoned again to the CBI office for another round of questioning.

“Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police are devils”

BJP leader Amit Malviya took to the microblogging site X, alleging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Kolkata police of tampering with evidence. He stated,“The mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim narrates how Kolkata Police harassed them, to the extent that they had to fall on their feet. They were pressuring the family and gave the dead body after prolonged persuasion and pleading. Kolkata Police even tried to destroy victim's car... Why?”

Also Read: Kolkata rape, murder case: Doctor's family was told she died by suicide, 'made to wait 3 hours'

He added,“Mamata Banerjee and the Commissioner of Kolkata Police should stop pretending to be 'holier than thou' when both of them are devils.”

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a 24-hour strike by all modern medicine doctors across the country in response to the widespread outrage over the rape and murder of a second-year trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The strike will see the suspension of OPDs and elective surgeries from 6 am on Saturday until 6 am on Sunday, though emergency services and casualty care will continue.

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape case: Victim's father says 'she was on night duty but nobody looked for her till 10 am...'

Meanwhile, the victim's father doubts if his daughter was killed in the seminar hall. He said,“We found lapses by the police and informed the CBI. We now doubt if she was murdered in the seminar hall. It might be that she was killed elsewhere.”

The comment comes amid suspicions that renovations near the third-floor seminar hall of the chest department in the emergency building of the hospital were intended to conceal crucial evidence. Despite this, the father of the 31-year-old doctor expressed confidence in the CBI's investigation and called for the harshest punishment for those responsible.

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape case: Questions raised on police inaction over RG Kar vandalism, 'cops hid in toilets'

Earlier, on August 14, a mob of 5,000 to 7,000 people stormed RG Kar Hospital, attacking protesting doctors and medical students, and attempted to vandalize the premises, prompting security forces to intervene. By August 16, Kolkata police reported the arrest of 19 individuals allegedly involved in the violence.

The incident took place on August 9, when a postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, sparking nationwide protests from the medical community.

(With inputs from agencies)