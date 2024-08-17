عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Navy: Enemy Does Not Have Ability To Mine Black Sea Now

Navy: Enemy Does Not Have Ability To Mine Black Sea Now


8/17/2024 3:09:37 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia does not currently have the same capabilities to mine the Black Sea as it had before.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Currently, this function [mining the Black Sea ] is practically unavailable to them. Previously, they used to use aircraft to conduct remote mining, but now there is no such practice. There have been no such cases since the last downing of a Su-24 that could do this," Pletenchuk said.

Read also: Russia hiding ships in Novorossiysk, but Sea Baby drones will soon get them there - Navy

At the same time, he stressed that the mine danger remains. In particular, the threat is posed by stray mines that can move in the sea after a storm.

As reported, on 13 August, the Romanian Navy carried out a controlled explosion of a sea mine drifting near the Black Sea coast.

The photo is illustrative

MENAFN17082024000193011044ID1108570952


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search