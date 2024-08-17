Navy: Enemy Does Not Have Ability To Mine Black Sea Now
Date
8/17/2024 3:09:37 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia does not currently have the same capabilities to mine the Black Sea as it had before.
This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"Currently, this function [mining the Black Sea ] is practically unavailable to them. Previously, they used to use aircraft to conduct remote mining, but now there is no such practice. There have been no such cases since the last downing of a Su-24 that could do this," Pletenchuk said.
At the same time, he stressed that the mine danger remains. In particular, the threat is posed by stray mines that can move in the sea after a storm.
As reported, on 13 August, the Romanian Navy carried out a controlled explosion of a sea mine drifting near the Black Sea coast.
