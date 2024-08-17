Zelensky: Ukrainian Forces' Operation In Kursk Region Continues As Planned

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Russia's Kursk region is unfolding exactly as planned, and Ukrainian defenders are reinforcing their positions there.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

The head of the state said that General Syrskyi reported on the continuation of the Ukrainian army's advance in the Kursk region.

“The operation is unfolding exactly as we expected. The bravery of Ukrainians is achieving great things. Now we are reinforcing our positions. The foothold of our presence is getting stronger,” Zelensky said.

He thanked every warrior who ensures this: all soldiers, sergeants and commanders. Zelensky also thanked every unit that replenishes Ukraine's exchange fund with new Russian prisoners of war.

The President stressed that this hastens the release of Ukrainian military and civilians from Russian captivity.

“We remember all those we must bring home,” he stressed.

As reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the reinforcement of Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region and the expansion of the stabilized area.

Photo: President's Office