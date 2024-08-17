Fromer J-K Minister Choudhary Zulfikar Ali Meets Amit Shah Likely To Join BJP

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Fromer Jammu and Kashmir Choudhary Zulfikar Ali on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ali said they had a detailed discussion over the upcoming Assembly in J&K.

“Today I met with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding several issues in our area. We had a detailed discussion over the elections (upcoming Assembly elections in J&K) also,” he said.

Ali also said that he will talk about joining the BJP tomorrow.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections will be held three phases – on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared for both the assembly elections on October 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Friday.

There are 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 74 are General, nine are ST, and seven are SC.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there are 87.09 lakh total electors, of which 44.46 lakh are male, 42.62 female, 169 are Transgender, 82,590 PwDs, 73943 very senior citizens, 2660 centenarians, 76092 service electors, and 3.71 lakh are first-time voters.

In December last year, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to conclude the election process in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir will witness elections after a gap of ten years, as the last assembly elections were held in 2014. The PDP-BJP coalition government fell in June 2018 when the latter withdrew support to the then-Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.