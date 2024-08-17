Slot Off To A Winning Start With Liverpool Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Arne Slot got off to a winning start as Liverpool manager with a 2-0 win at newly-promoted Ipswich on Saturday.

Newcastle defied an early red card for Fabian Schar to edge past Southampton 1-0, while Brighton ran riot under new manager Fabian Hurzeler in a 3-0 victory at Everton.

Slot has huge shoes to fill at Anfield after the departure of Jurgen Klopp, who restored the Reds to the top of the English game.

The Dutchman was left less than impressed by his side's first 45 minutes at Portman Road as Ipswich flew out of the traps on their return to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

However, Liverpool were a different side after the break as goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah barely reflected their dominance to get Slot off to the perfect start.

"We as a team made a big change at half-time because we came out totally different to how we had come out in the first half," said the former Feyenoord boss.

"Second half, we won more duels, we won more second balls and we played more balls in behind because if the other team takes the risk of playing one-v-one and you have the likes of Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota then use them, play the balls in behind."