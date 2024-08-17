MSDF Holds Training On Rights Of Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Social Development and Family held a training course on the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs), covering topics related to the reproductive of persons with disabilities, in addition to preparing a crisis plan for this category in cases of epidemics and conflicts to ensure the provision of the necessary protection and support for them in times of emergency.

The Ministry said in a statement today that this training course was held in cooperation with the United Nations Center for Training and Documentation in the Field of Human Rights for South-West Asia and the Arab Region, and the Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The course discussed the importance of enhancing the capabilities of participants in integrating reproductive health for the rights of persons with disabilities into relevant strategies, policies and programs, the statement noted.

The training program emphasized the importance of continuous education and training for health care workers on disability, including providing information on how to coordinate care and provide facilities to address the reproductive health needs of persons with disabilities, and providing complete medical forms for disability cases, it added.

Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Maha Hamad Al Attiyah described the training as important due to the topics and areas it addressed, noting that the knowledge and skills acquired by the participants in this training will contribute to enhancing their experience in dealing with important issues.

For her part, Director General of the Arab Organization for Persons with Disabilities, Jahda Abu Khalil explained that the training course had addressed many important issues, including the services provided to persons with disabilities, especially those related to reproductive health and how to develop them to ensure the rights of persons with disabilities.

Chairman of the International Disability Alliance and Chairman of the Arab Organization for Persons with Disabilities, Nawaf Kabbara said that the training addresses the conditions of persons with disabilities in cases of epidemics and conflicts and how to deal with them, in addition to the role of government institutions, civil society and NGOs in ensuring the best possible means to protect PWDs.