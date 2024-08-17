Russians Shell Kramatorsk, One Person Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. One person is currently trapped under the rubble. A rescue operation is ongoing.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Kramatorsk is under enemy fire - five explosions were heard in the city. One of the Smerch MLRS missiles hit a two-story building, the others hit the industrial area. A pipeline was damaged by the debris. Currently, we know about one person who is under the rubble - the rescue operation is underway,” the regional governor posted.

He noted that the final consequences of the shelling are being established.

“It is dangerous to remain in the Donetsk region! Evacuate!” Filashkin stressed.

As reported, the Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops. Almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, and destroys houses, businesses, energy, gas and other infrastructure facilities.

The Donetsk region has the longest front line - about 300 kilometers.