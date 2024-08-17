India Successfully Launches Earth Observation Satellite-8

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Earth Observation Satellite-8 (EOS-8) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, Asian News International (ANI) reported.

In its message on X, ISRO said, "The third developmental flight of SSLV (small satellite launch vehicle) was successful. The SSLV-D3 placed EOS-08 precisely into the orbit. This marks the successful completion of ISRO/DOS's (Department of Space) SSLV Development Project. With transfer, the Indian industry and NSIL (NewSpace India Limited, commercial arm of ISRO) will now produce SSLV for commercial missions."

ISRO said the six-and-a-half-hour countdown leading to the launch commenced at 02.47am local time. This is the third and final developmental flight of the SSLV-D3/EOS-08 mission. The spacecraft is designed for a mission duration of one year.

The primary objectives of the EOS-08 mission include designing and developing a microsatellite, creating payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporating new technologies required for future operational satellites, an ISRO release said earlier.

EOS-08 marks a significant advancement in satellite mainframe systems such as an Integrated Avionics system, known as the Communication, Baseband, Storage, and Positioning (CBSP) Package, which combines multiple functions into a single, efficient unit. This system is designed with cold redundant systems using commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components and evaluation boards, supporting up to 400 GB of data storage.

