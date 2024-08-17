Who Is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? Meet Thailand's New Prime Minister

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand's newly elected prime minister, is a name that has quickly become synonymous with both legacy and fresh leadership. Elected on Friday, Paetongtarn continues the Shinawatra dynasty, a political powerhouse in Thailand that began with her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, a former prime who remains one of the country's most influential and controversial figures.

Her ascent to power comes after the ousting of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from the Pheu Thai party, following his conviction for a serious ethical violation related to the appointment of a Cabinet member with a criminal past. Paetongtarn was the sole nominee for the position and secured her role with 319 votes in favor, 145 against, and 27 abstentions in Parliament. Despite not being an elected lawmaker, her candidacy was backed by the Pheu Thai party, which is the latest in a series of parties linked to the Shinawatra family.

So, who is Paetongtarn Shinawatra?

At 37, Paetongtarn is Thailand's youngest prime minister and the second woman to hold the position, following in the footsteps of her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra. Yingluck, like Thaksin, is currently living in exile. Paetongtarn's rise marks the third time a member of the Shinawatra family has led the country.

Before entering politics, Paetongtarn had a successful career in business and was active in various social initiatives. She has been vocal about her desire to be seen as more than just a figurehead for her father, emphasizing her own vision and capabilities during her campaign for Pheu Thai.

After her election, an emotional Paetongtarn expressed her gratitude and determination to the media, stating, "I really hope that I can make people feel confident, that we can build opportunity and quality of life... I hope that I can do my best to make the country go forward."