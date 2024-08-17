Khushi Kapoor ADMITS to getting nose job, lip fillers done? Know here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the legendary Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, is making headlines not just for her acting debut in The Archies, but also for her candid admission of undergoing a nose job before entering Bollywood. This openness has sparked significant discussions in the

Khushi Kapoor broke industry norms by openly admitting to having a nose job and lip fillers before her debut. Her transparency has been refreshing

Khushi's confession came during an Instagram interaction, responding to comments on an old video of her attending an event as a child

Khushi's honesty was met with applause on social media, with users praising her for owning up to her choices. Many highlighted her decision as a positive move

Her elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor, was notably mentioned, with users contrasting their approaches to cosmetic surgery

Khushi made her acting debut as Betty Cooper in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film, which included a star-studded cast, marked her official entry into Bollywood

Looking ahead, Khushi Kapoor is set to star in the Hindi remake of Love Today alongside Junaid Khan. Additionally, she is rumored to be working on a project with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Khushi's candidness about her cosmetic procedures may signal a shift in Bollywood, encouraging more celebrities to be transparent. Her approach is not just breaking stereotypes