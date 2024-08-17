[No Computer] Most Advanced Pokemon Go Spoofing Apps On Ios And Android

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Tenorshare, a leading software solution provider, is delighted to unveil version 2.9.0 of their popular iAnyGo App. This upgrade introduces key improvements that enhance user experiences. Now users can share routes and coordinates and follow others' favorites!







Image caption: iAnyGo also supports Pokemon Go spoofing on Android devices.

“With iAnyGo iOS App version 2.9.0, two major updates provide increased flexibility and community interaction. Now, the users can share favorite locations, follow other players' favorite spots, personalize profiles with custom avatars or nicknames, and join our Discord channel, where sharing routes or coordinates could win free licenses!” said Tenorshare's CEO, while introducing the new features.

WHAT'S NEW IN IANYGO 2.9.0?



Support for Sharing Favorite Locations : Users now have an easier time sharing favorite spots with their fellow players in the Pokemon Go spoofing app – making collaboration and exploring new areas even simpler than before!

Track Others' Favorite Locations : With this update, users can follow others' favorite spots more closely for an engaging, community-driven experience.

Custom Avatar and Nickname Creation : Players can now personalize their iAnyGo profiles by setting custom avatars and nicknames – adding more of their personality into their gaming experience! Join Our Discord Server and Unlock Exclusive Rewards : join iAnyGo Discord community and share routes and coordinates. If your post gets more than 10 likes, you will get 3-day free license for iAnyGo!

HOW TO SPOOF POKEMON GO ON IPHONE

Using the iAnyGo iOS App is straightforward for newcomers. Follow these three easy steps.

Step 1: Download the iAnyGo iOS App. If you use the app for the first time, you need a computer to install the app. And you can reset the app's validity every seven days. The computer will no longer be needed.

Step 2: Launching the iAnyGo app, selecting“Change Location,” inputting desired coordinates, and then using the joystick movement simulation feature allows users to explore various areas without physically moving around in the game world.

Step 3: Launch Pokemon Go on your device and locate your character within its new environment after downloading and installing it. Now, you can catch rare Pokemon, visit nearby PokeStops, and participate in raids without leaving home!

HOW TO SPOOF POKEMON GO ON ANDROID

The iAnyGo also supports Pokemon Go spoofing on Android devices. Here's how you can get started:

Step 1: Download and open the iAnyGo Android app from the Play Store.

Step 2: Use the map or search bar to select the location you want to teleport to, then tap the“change-location” icon to instantly change your GPS location.

About Tenorshare:

Tenorshare specializes in iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms, focusing on core technology research. It is a highly-reputed and leading software provider with millions of users that use its tools and services related to data transfer, data recovery, system repair, unlocking phones, and many more.

