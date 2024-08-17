Interior: Persons With Special Needs Can Register Biometrics At Home As Of Sun.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Interior said Friday that mobile biometric scanners would be sent to persons with medium and severe disabilities at their homes to register their finger and face prints as from Sunday, August 18.

The initiative, made by the ministry's General Department of Criminal Evidence in collaboration with the General Directorate of Information Systems, aims to make it easier and more convenient for those persons to access to services.

Persons with disabilities can communicate with the security department and get an appointment for registering their biometric prints via the WhatsApp No. 94458124, according to a statement from the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media.

The Ministry of Interior extended the time limit for Kuwaiti citizens and expatriates until to register their biometrics until September 30 and December 31, respectively. (end)

