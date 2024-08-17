UN Fans Korea-Japan Embers With Heritage Site Move

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The transformation of relations between South Korea and Japan during the past two-plus years is one of the signal accomplishments of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. However, there remain doubts over the durability of this achievement.

A troubling question remains whether the historical past of Japan's colonial rule over Korea will again roil relations. The ongoing division between the two countries over colonial and wartime history, alongside Korean demands for historical justice, is again on display in recent weeks.

On July 27, the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

formally granted

the prized World Heritage Site status to the gold mines located on Japan's Sado Island.

In a submission to UNESCO in 2015, Japan had included the mines on a list of sites that supported its industrial revolution. The Sado gold mines were developed during the Tokugawa era and played an important role in Japan's modernization. Although the mines are no longer operational, they have been preserved as a historical site for tourists.

The controversy surrounding Japan's application centers on the wartime history of the mines and the use of Korean workers to carry out dangerous mining operations. The South Korean government and civic activists opposed the granting of World Heritage status to the gold mines.

Koreans, along with numerous Western and Japanese

historians , insist that many of the workers were brought to the mines against their will, through either coercion or deception. The objections to the granting of World Heritage status rested on compelling Japan to acknowledge the role of Korean forced labor at the site itself and in its official accounts.

The Sado decision reflected a compromise by Japan that was supported by the South Korean government and reached through diplomatic negotiations. It included an agreement by Japan to present the role of Korean workers and their harsh working conditions, as well as hold an annual ceremony to pay respect to them.

An

exhibit

at a museum near the site was created to provide information on the more than 1,500 Korean laborers who worked there, including the fact that they faced more dangerous conditions than their Japanese counterparts and other harsh measures.