عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Use Of Drones In Emergency Services Test In Britain

Use Of Drones In Emergency Services Test In Britain


8/17/2024 1:06:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The UK will test the use of drones in emergency services and delivery areas, Azernews reports.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has selected six projects to test the use of drones in the areas of delivery, emergency services and infrastructure inspection. In February, the aviation regulator said it wanted to allow more drone use in the UK.

Currently, drones are not allowed to fly beyond the line of sight due to strict restrictions in the country. The six selected projects allow companies to control drones beyond the line of sight and use advanced technology for navigation.

MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108568862


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search