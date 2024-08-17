Use Of Drones In Emergency Services Test In Britain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The UK will test the use of drones in emergency services and delivery areas, Azernews reports.

The UK Civil Authority (CAA) has selected six projects to test the use of drones in the areas of delivery, emergency services and infrastructure inspection. In February, the aviation regulator said it wanted to allow more drone use in the UK.

Currently, drones are not allowed to fly beyond the line of sight due to strict restrictions in the country. The six selected projects allow companies to control drones beyond the line of sight and use advanced technology for navigation.