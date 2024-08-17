Use Of Drones In Emergency Services Test In Britain
By Alimat Aliyeva
The UK will test the use of drones in emergency services and
delivery areas, Azernews reports.
The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has selected six projects
to test the use of drones in the areas of delivery, emergency
services and infrastructure inspection. In February, the aviation
regulator said it wanted to allow more drone use in the UK.
Currently, drones are not allowed to fly beyond the line of
sight due to strict restrictions in the country. The six selected
projects allow companies to control drones beyond the line of sight
and use advanced technology for navigation.
