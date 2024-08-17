Marines Destroy Russian Pantsir-S1 Surface-To-Air Missile System In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Marines destroyed a Russian Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system in Kherson region.

According to Ukrinform, the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Naval Infantry of the Navy reported this on and posted a video.

"Kherson region . July 2024. of the 140th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system Pantsir-S1," the infantrymen captioned the enchanting video.

Russia deploying additional forces toregion – UK intelligence

As Ukrinform reported, the Defence Forces destroyed a Russian Grad and nine other units of enemy equipment in the south

Photo: SBGSU