Marines Destroy Russian Pantsir-S1 Surface-To-Air Missile System In Kherson Region
8/17/2024 1:06:16 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Marines destroyed a Russian Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system in Kherson region.
According to Ukrinform, the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Naval Infantry of the Navy reported this on facebook and posted a video.
"Kherson region . July 2024. soldiers of the 140th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system Pantsir-S1," the infantrymen captioned the enchanting video.
