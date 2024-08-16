عربي


Kerala Gold Rate Today, August 16: Rate Of 8 Gm Gold Goes Up By Rs 80

8/16/2024 2:00:20 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of Gold in Kerala today (Aug 16) is Rs 6,565 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,162 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).

The price of gold in Kerala today (Aug 16) is Rs 6,565 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,162 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).

22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gram- Rs 6,565 (Rs 6,555 on Aug 15)

8 gram- Rs
52,520
(Rs 52,440)

10 gram- Rs 65,650 (Rs 65,550)

100 gram- Rs
6,56,500
(Rs 6,55,500)

24 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gram- Rs 7,162 (Rs 7,151)

8 gram- Rs 57,296 (Rs 57,208)

10 gram- Rs 71,620 (Rs 71,510)

100 gram- Rs 7,16,200 (Rs 7,15,100)

18 Carat Gold Price Per Gram

1 gram- Rs 5,372 (Rs 5,363)

8 gram- Rs
42,976
(Rs 42,904)

10 gram- Rs 53,720 (Rs 53,630)

100 gram- Rs
5,37,200
(Rs 5,36,300)

