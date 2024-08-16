Kerala Gold Rate Today, August 16: Rate of 8 gm gold goes up by Rs 80

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of in Kerala today (Aug 16) is Rs 6,565 per gram for 22 karat and Rs 7,162 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).

1 gram- Rs 6,565 (Rs 6,555 on Aug 15)

8 gram- Rs

52,520

(Rs 52,440)



10 gram- Rs 65,650 (Rs 65,550)

100 gram- Rs

6,56,500

(Rs 6,55,500)

1 gram- Rs 7,162 (Rs 7,151)

8 gram- Rs 57,296 (Rs 57,208)

10 gram- Rs 71,620 (Rs 71,510)

100 gram- Rs 7,16,200 (Rs 7,15,100)

1 gram- Rs 5,372 (Rs 5,363)

8 gram- Rs

42,976

(Rs 42,904)

10 gram- Rs 53,720 (Rs 53,630)

100 gram- Rs

5,37,200

(Rs 5,36,300)