Brazil, Comoros To Cooperate In Farming Practices

São Paulo – Brazil and the Comoro Islands will start a cooperation to improve solid waste management and develop agricultural practices in the Arab country. Two agreements to implement the projects in these fields were signed earlier this week, on Tuesday (13), in Comoros capital Moroni during a mission from the Brazilian Cooperation Agency ABC .

Representatives from Brazil and the Comoro Islands met to sign an agreement

ABC is holding a South-South cooperation mission from August 10 to 23 in Comoros. Ambassador Ruy Pereira, director of the ABC, leads the Brazilian delegation to the country that also includes Brazil's ambassador to Dar Es Salaam, Gustavo Martins Nogueira, and experts from the Distrito Federal State Secretariat for Health, which cooperates in the partnership.

“There aren't just technical initiatives but pillars essential to the economic and sustainable development of the archipelago,” said Ruy Pereira in an event held in the country for the signing of the agreements.

started in the Comoros

The cooperation will be implemented by the ABC with its partners in the Arab country like the Comoros Agency for International Cooperation and National Waste Management Agency. Embrapa, Brazil's agricultural research agency, is a partner in the cooperation. Following the signing, Embrapa experts started the technical diagnostics in the solid waste and agricultural areas in the Comoro Islands.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Tony Karumba/AFP

