Johnson//Becker Files Additional Lawsuit Against ALDI, Inc. For Pressure Cooker Injuries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A lawsuit was filed on April 8, 2024, in Texas Court on behalf of Johnson//Becker's client Iglesias Smith concerning injuries she allegedly sustained from an ALDI, INC Ambiano 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker. Ms. Smith alleges the Ambiano pressure cooker was defectively and negligently designed and manufactured. Learn more about the lawsuit below.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC , is a nationwide product liability law firm with extensive experience representing clients by defective products. The firm has represented over 700 individuals injured by exploding pressure cookers .

In fact, pressure cooker lawsuits filed by Johnson//Becker, PLLC, account for almost 80% of all pressure cooker lawsuits in the country. Johnson//Becker, PLLC has filed at least eight lawsuits around the country on behalf of individuals alleging injuries from an ALDI Ambiano pressure cooker.

According to the Complaint , on April 10, 2022, Ms. Smith "incurred significant and painful bodily injuries, medical expenses, physical pain, mental anguish, and diminished enjoyment of life" when the pressure cooker's "safety features" failed, causing the lid to explode off the unit, allowing the scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker and onto Plaintiff.

A resident of Dallas, Texas, Ms. Smith is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyers Adam K. Kress and Anna R. Rick. Mr. Kress and Ms. Rick are part of Johnson//Becker's consumer products department and exclusively handle injury cases nationwide, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.



