Palestinian Killed By Israeli Settlers In West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Aug 16 (NNN-WAFA) – A Palestinian was killed and another critically wounded, by gunfire from Israeli settlers in Qalqilya, northern West Bank, the Palestinian of reported, yesterday.

The ministry said that, the body of the deceased and the critically person, who was shot in the chest, were transported from the town of Jit in Qalqilya, to a hospital in Nablus.

Local sources identified the deceased as Rashid Abdul Qader Sada, 23. They also reported that settlers attacked the western part of Jit, setting fire to several homes and vehicles.

Sources said that, the Israeli Zionist army closed the town's entrances, and barred civil defence teams from extinguishing the fires. A Zionist military spokesperson told Israeli Public Radio that, over 100 settlers had stormed Jit, burning homes and vehicles.

Hossam Abu Hamda, the governor of Qalqilya, condemned what he called a“barbaric attack by settlers” on Jit, alleging that, the Zionist army protected the settlers, and obstructed emergency services, until after all the rampaging settlers had left. Abu Hamda said that, three homes and four vehicles were burned.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 630 Palestinians have been killed by Zionist gunfire, across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, since Oct 7, last year.– NNN-WAFA

