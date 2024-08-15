Jasmine Guy Announced As Mistress Of Ceremony For The Thomas J. Blocker Society's 3Rd Annual Living Legends Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Vandy T. Gaffney II, M.D., M.S., FASA '06ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Thomas J. Blocker Society has announced Jasmine Guy as the official Mistress of Ceremony for the third annual Living Legends Gala , set to take place on September 28th. Known for her iconic role in the hit series A Different World, Jasmine Guy's participation will elevate the excitement surrounding this year's highly anticipated event.Guy, a beloved figure in Hollywood since beginning her career in 1982, brings a wealth of experience and star power to the gala. Her extensive television credits include memorable roles in Grey's Anatomy, Showtime's Dead Like Me, HBO's America Me, BET's The Quad, CW's Vampire Diaries, NBC's The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and CBS's miniseries Queen and Stompin' at the Savoy. In 2019, Guy starred in the Oscar-nominated short film My Nephew Emmett and HBO's short film Irreconcilable. Most recently, she earned the 2024 Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her role as Barbara Baldwin in Chronicles of Jessica Wu.This year's gala will honor Dr. Harold Jordan, MD, a distinguished Psychiatrist, former Department Chair at Meharry Medical College, and the first Black resident at Vanderbilt Medical Center, as well as Dr. Willie Underwood III, an esteemed Urologist, researcher, and immediate past Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American Medical Association.“This year's Living Legends Gala 2024, sponsored by Covenant HealthShare will be an outstanding evening of elegance and celebration. Our honorees are true trailblazers of excellence worthy of the designation of Living Legends. There is not a more fun way to support the next generation of minority health professionals than celebrating greatness, dancing, networking and eating delicious treats with other like minded change agents as an attendee of the Living Legends 2024 Gala.” - Dr. Vandy T. Gaffney II, M.D., M.S., FASA '06,President Thomas J. Blocker Society FoundationThe Black-Tie celebration not only acknowledges the achievements of these medical pioneers but also serves as a significant fundraising event aimed at supporting the next generation of healthcare professionals through scholarships and programming.The 2024 Living Legends Gala will take place at the Loews Hotel Atlanta, beginning with a VIP reception at 6 p.m., followed by the Award Gala at 7:30 p.m.To purchase tickets, visit: tjbs-events/For press and media inquiries, contact: ...

