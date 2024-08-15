Epic Onewheel Race Pits Top Riders Against Each Other At Ski Mountain For $10,000

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RENO, Nev. and SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion Inc., the maker of

Onewheel , the iconic, self-balancing single-wheel electric board, is pleased to announce its 2024 Race for the Rail competition. This year's event will unite 26 of the world's top Onewheel riders who will race down the challenging slopes of Reno's Sky Tavern Ski Area, vying for the prestigious Race for the Rail trophy and a $10,000 grand prize.

Epic Onewheel Race Pits Top Riders Against Each Other

Tune into the live Race For The Rail drone stream on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. PST or watch the broadcast-quality race premiere on the Onewheel YouTube channel at 12:00 p.m. PST for the condensed action.

The Race for the Rail is Onewheel's biggest racing event of the year and caps off its nationwide Onewheel Racing League (ORL) event series.

The boardercross-style race will feature thirteen riders in each of the Men's and Women's Divisions who will compete in heats of four across a challenging mile-long trail.

"It is incredibly inspiring for us to see our passionate community of Onewheel riders growing every year," said Kyle Doerksen, CEO of Future Motion and inventor of Onewheel. "This year is especially meaningful because it marks the company's ten-year anniversary since we launched our first Onewheel. The progression over the years has been amazing, and with the release of the new GT S-Series board, this race will be the most incredible yet."

The Onewheel Racing League hosts qualifying events nationwide throughout the year to narrow the field to the best 13 men and 13 women. Last year's championship race was recently re-aired on ESPN 2 (ESPN 8 The Ocho) on August 2nd, reflecting the growing national interest in the sport.

Onewheel's unique design, featuring a large single tire and self-balancing technology, makes it an incredibly versatile electric board for all-terrain riding. Riders use the same intuitive movements to carve as they do in traditional board sports.

"This year is on track to be our most exciting, action-packed event yet," said Jack Mudd, Marketing Director at Onewheel. "The board has never been better, and every year we see firsthand the growing level of commitment and skill of riders. The sport is gaining more mainstream momentum every year."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Gate Opens:

9:00 a.m.

Event Time:

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Location: Sky Tavern Ski Area, 21130 Sky Tavern Road, Reno, NV

Tickets:

About Future Motion, Inc.

Future Motion, Inc. is a pioneer in personal mobility, committed to redefining the future of board sports and micromobility for over a decade. Its flagship product, Onewheel , is a self-balancing single-wheel electric board using sensors and gyroscopes to maintain balance and stability. Onewheel delivers the feeling of flow and freedom, allowing riders to control their speed and direction with intuitive leaning motions. Its product lineup includes the Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Onewheel GT, and Onewheel GT S-Series, each with unique performance capabilities and features. Onewheel provides a unique and exhilarating experience that delivers both the thrill of board sports and convenient transportation. It is ideal for recreation, urban commuting, or off-road exploration with its all-terrain capabilities. Onewheel holds over 110 patents for its technology and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. It proudly designs and manufactures its products in the United States. Learn about Onewheel and shop products at Onewheel , and learn more about the Onewheel Racing League at Onewheelracing .

Follow Onewheel on Instagram , YouTube , Tik Tok , and X (formerly Twitter). Follow the Onewheel Racing League on Instagram , and catch exclusive content from the Onewheel Factory Team on Instagram .

