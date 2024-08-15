Pakistani Army Kills 7 Militants In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- At least seven were killed by security forces during an operation in a tribal district of Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military on Thursday.

According to Pakistan military's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

It confirmed that seven "terrorists" were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation in KPK's Kurram district.

It said that security forces effectively engaged terrorists killing seven terrorists and injuring five others.

Terrorist hideout was also busted and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered, said ISPR.

The slain terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians, it added.

An operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the statement by military concluded.

President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari has paid tribute to security forces for conducting a successful operation against the militants in Kurram.

In a statement issued by President House, Zardari appreciated professionalism of the security forces in this operation and reiterated national commitment to continue operation for the complete elimination of the menace of terrorism. He said the entire nation stands with its forces for this cause.

Moreover, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif also commended the efforts and said that the entire country paid tribute to the officers who engaged in "performing their duties without caring for their lives for the integrity of Pakistan".

The operation comes a day after at least six militants and four soldiers of Pakistan army were killed in an exchange of fire in South Waziristan tribal district of KPK.

The security operation took place at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan after the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the ceasefire agreement with the government last year. (end)

