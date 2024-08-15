Vyopta Announces Major Enhancements To Boost Collaboration And Space Utilization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New features help to gain more insights to understanding collaboration user behavior and effectiveness as well as meeting space utilization and occupancy trends

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta, the global leader in digital collaboration and experience optimization, has unveiled significant enhancements to its monitoring and analytics capabilities. The following updates significantly strengthen the benefits and value that boost collaboration and meeting space utilization.

Location-based reporting and monitoring enhancements

User Experience Score Components Visualizations

Voice telephony Call Merge Logic Improvements Space Insights Partner support -

Logitech, Poly, Neat

Location-Based Reporting and Monitoring Enhancements

Vyopta recently improved the Space Insights application by providing a more intuitive analysis by physical location and other meaningful attributes. Customers can leverage these features to create detailed utilization dashboards and reports by building, city, room type (like huddle spaces and conference rooms), capacity, and more. The enhancements include more automation of data collection/processing and location attributes within monitoring, which allows customers to route real-time alerts directly to the appropriate on-site people in IT and/or Facilities/Real Estate support. In addition, a point-and-click interface was added for intuitive customization of room attributes, making the generation of valuable insights remarkably easier.

Enhanced User Experience Score Visualizations

Building on the successful launch of Vyopta's User Experience Score in 2023 , the platform now includes advanced visualization components. Administrators can break down and view each of the six independent category values over time, providing a clearer understanding of how collaboration technology issues impact user experience and engagement. This enhancement equips organizations with powerful insights to diagnose and address changes in user experience more effectively.

"We are excited to introduce advanced visualization components that allow customers to dissect and analyze each of the six independent category values over time," said Jonathan Sass, Vice President of Product at Vyopta. "This enhancement provides organizations with a clearer understanding of how collaboration technology issues affect user experience and equips them with powerful tools to diagnose and address these changes more effectively."

Improved Call Merge Logic



Vyopta has enhanced its call merge logic to address the complexities of enterprise voice telephony systems, which often involve a mix of on-premises and cloud infrastructure. The improved logic intelligently learns call patterns and adjusts merge logic based on actual utilization, providing a more accurate view of call statistics across infrastructure and cloud systems. Manual tagging options also allow for more precise adjustments, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of voice telephony performance.

Expanded Space Insights Partner Support

Vyopta's Space Insights now includes support for additional technology partners , including Logitech, Poly, and Neat. This expansion enriches real-time occupancy and people count data, offering a complete view of space utilization and occupancy trends across office buildings. "By adding Logitech, Poly, and Neat support to our Space Insights, we are enhancing the depth of real-time occupancy and people count data. This expansion, alongside our existing support for Cisco endpoints, offers a comprehensive view of space utilization and improves our customers' ability to analyze meeting room usage across a wider range of technology options, especially of Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms," said Sass.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta, the leader in digital user experience management for collaboration, has helped over 60 million people collaborate better. Its Technology Insights and Space Insights applications have helped identify and address over 9 million issues. Vyopta helps organizations deliver exceptional collaboration user experiences and optimize their technology and real estate investments. Hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries use Vyopta. For more information: .

