Savor Summer And Early Fall With North Dakota's Abundance Of Outdoor Activities, Events, And Beautiful Scenery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BISMARCK, N.D., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's exploring local markets and the night sky, or hiking and getting out on the water, now is the time to take advantage of the spectacular weather in North Dakota. Visitors can explore a plethora of hikes, lakes, events, and parks waiting to be seen.

Events and Attractions

The following is a glimpse of events to look forward to in North Dakota yet this summer and into early fall:

Explore the sparkling night sky at the Annual Dakota Nights Astronomy Festival at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota. The festival returns August 30 through September 1 for a spectacular celebration under the stars. Credit: North Dakota Tourism/Jeff Zylland.

Mandan Market Nights,

Mandan

Through October 22, spend your Tuesday nights at the Mandan Market in Dykshoorn Park for vibrant celebrations of community and local craftsmanship; fresh, locally grown produce; unique handmade crafts; live music on the Dykshoorn Park Bandshell; and family friendly activities.

Annual Dakota Nights Astronomy Festival , Medora

Every year, astronomers and stargazing enthusiasts visit Theodore Roosevelt National Park for three days of education, storytelling, and viewing the night sky. From August 30 to September 1, visitors learn about NASA missions; stories of the stars from cultures past and present; and information about the park's nighttime critters.

Potato Bowl,

Grand Forks

For football fans and potato lovers alike, this is your time to shine! From September 10 to 14, Grand Forks hosts the 58th annual Potato Bowl, where one of the region's most popular crops, the potato, is the star. The festivities culminate on Saturday with a parade, tailgate party, and culminate with the University of North Dakota versus Idaho State University football game. Activities throughout the week include a Potato Chip Giveaway, Golf Tournament, Baked Potato Bar, and the World's Largest French Fry feed.

Drekkerfest 10 , Fargo

Known for their parties, Drekker Brewing Company will host their annual Drekkerfest 10 on September 13 and 14. With a chance to win free beer for a year, and other amazing prizes, this festival consists of good vibes, good beer, and unique vendors that offer a one-a-kind experience you don't want to miss.

International Peace Garden , Dunseith

A serene sanctuary nestled in the Turtle Mountains, the International Peace Garden (IPG) has captivated visitors since 1932. This 2,300-acre oasis boasts pristine lakes, scenic trails, abundant wildlife, and breathtaking floral displays. August and September are particularly enchanting as IPG bursts into full bloom. While you're there, don't miss the grand opening of the newly renovated Cacti & Succulents Collection. The IPG Conservatory houses the world-renowned Vitko Collection, featuring over 5,000 rare and unique species.

Outdoor Adventures

As summer starts to wind down and fall begins, now is the perfect time to experience North Dakota's hiking and biking trails and water recreational activities to see the flourishing summer foliage drift into the beauty of fall. The following locations are some of the best spots to savor that warm summer sun:

Pipestem Creek Trail , Jamestown

Jamestown offers over 35 miles of scenic trails for outdoor enthusiasts with Pipestem Creek Trail boasting eight miles of breathtaking beauty. Explore diverse landscapes, from the shores of Jamestown Reservoir and Pipestem Lake to sprawling prairies, on trails ranging from easy strolls to challenging adventures.

Turtle Mountain State Forest , Bottineau

Hike the winding, heavily wooded trails of the Turtle Mountains. Both day-long riding facilities and primitive camping are available at Strawberry Lake. Rest your legs and take a leisurely drive along the Turtle Mountain Scenic Byway .

North Country National Scenic Trail

(NCNST), Valley City traveling northwest to Pick City

This trail is a premier footpath that links communities, forests and prairies across eight northern states from Vermont to its western endpoint at Lake Sakakawea State Park. Much of the NCNST in North Dakota is located on open, rolling prairie, perfect for scenic strolls and photo ops.

Lake Sakakawea , Pick City

With more shoreline than the state of California, this 180-mile-long lake is a great place for boating or sailing off into the sunset - and back. Year-round fishing is popular on the lake, which features some of the state's most popular recreation areas for boating, swimming, camping and more.

Pembina Gorge , Walhalla

The Pembina Gorge located in the Rendezvous Region is a hiker's and paddler's paradise, boasting the largest uninterrupted woodland in North Dakota and a stunning river valley carved by the Pembina River. The Pembina Gorge Mountain Biking Terrain Course located at Frostfire Park offers some unique and challenging mountain bike adventures. Make time to explore this rugged landscape through hiking, biking, kayaking, canoeing or on an OHV.

Missouri River,

Flows south from Western North Dakota through Bismarck and Fort Yates

Long before there were scenic byways, there was the Missouri River. Lewis and Clark took it to the Rocky Mountains and back home. Today, you can travel along the water route and see an array of attractions along the way, including the Garrison Dam. Boating, canoeing, kayaking and fishing are popular activities and state parks, historic sites and some of the state's larger cities and towns dot its shoreline.

Red River,

Wahpeton flowing north to the Canadian border through Fargo and Grand Forks

A natural border between North Dakota and Minnesota, the winding Red River provides recreational opportunities for much of the state's population as it slowly flows north into Canada. Fishing, canoeing and kayaking are popular on the Red River as is The Greenway in Grand Forks which provides 2,200 acres of riverside land for recreational use including campgrounds, multi-purpose trails, golf courses and much more.

