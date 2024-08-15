(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market

size is estimated to grow by USD 268.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11.16% during the forecast period. Increasing demand in the food packaging is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in demand for bio-based acrylic acid. However, fluctuations in raw-material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include

Altana AG, Angene International Ltd., Arkema Group, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Jiangsu Victory Chemical Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Merck KGaA, Michelman Inc., Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., NSB Polymers GmbH, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Qingdao Hairuite Chemical Material Co. Ltd., Shanghai Songhan Plastic Technology Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., SNP Inc., Ter Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies-

View the snapshot of this report

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.16% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 268.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and France Key companies profiled Altana AG, Angene International Ltd., Arkema Group, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Jiangsu Victory Chemical Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Merck KGaA, Michelman Inc., Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., NSB Polymers GmbH, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Qingdao Hairuite Chemical Material Co. Ltd., Shanghai Songhan Plastic Technology Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., SNP Inc., Ter Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Driver

The Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer (EAA) market is driven by the increasing demand for bio-based acrylic acid. Traditionally, acrylic acid, a primary component of EAA copolymers, was derived from petrochemicals. However, recent research has focused on producing acrylic acid from renewable resources using biotransformation methods. This shift is in response to fluctuating global crude oil prices and rising costs of petroleum-based feedstocks. Advanced purification technologies, such as melt crystallization and liquid-liquid crystallization, have replaced conventional distillation and crystallization methods. As a result, the market for EAA copolymers is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increasing popularity and availability of bio-based acrylic acid.



The Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer (EAA) market is experiencing significant growth due to worldwide demand for these versatile resins. Petroleum-based acrylic acid remains the primary feedstock, but bio-based alternatives are gaining traction due to changing lifestyle trends and environmental concerns. However, adverse effects on human health and the environment from petroleum-based chemicals necessitate continuous research. EAA copolymer resins find extensive applications in food packaging, construction activities, and automotive production. Crude oil supply and the political-economic landscape impact pricing. Segmentation includes barrier coatings, inks, adhesives, and cable shielding. Expert analysis from competitive intelligence providers using skilled analysts provides valuable insights into market trends, deficits, and winning imperatives. Ethylene and acrylic acid react in aqueous alkali to form EAA resins, which offer excellent adhesion to polar substrates, primers, and dry-food packaging. Liquid aseptic containers and laminated tube containers also utilize EAA resins. Product pricing is influenced by GDP, political scenarios, social scenarios, regulations, and regulations. Innovators in this cutting-edge industry focus on scalability and staying active in the market.



Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation -

Book Here!

Market

Challenges



The Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer (EAA) market is influenced by the volatile prices of key raw materials, primarily ethylene. The cost of ethylene is determined by the prices of natural gas and crude oil. Fluctuations in crude oil prices, caused by supply-demand imbalances and political uncertainties, impact the cost of ethylene and subsequently, the price of EAA copolymers. This price instability creates challenges for manufacturers, who face difficulties in managing production and delivery schedules. The uncertainty surrounding ethylene prices negatively affects the consistent growth of the global EAA copolymer market. Despite the positive impact of low crude oil prices in recent years, the anticipated increase in crude oil prices due to decreasing supply from major producers could negatively affect the EAA copolymer market during the forecast period. The Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer (EAAC) market is a dynamic and growing industry, driven by the demand for high-performance resins in various applications. Skilled analysts forecast a steady growth in the market due to the increasing use of EAAC in sectors like adhesives, inks, and barrier coatings for polar substrates. Key components of EAAC are Ethylene and Acrylic acid, which undergo polymerization in the presence of aqueous alkali and amines. The resulting resins offer excellent adhesion properties, making them suitable for primers in industries like dry-food packaging and laminated tube containers. In the liquid aseptic segment, EAAC is used as a cable shielding material, providing insulation and protection against electrical interference. Segmentation of the EAAC market includes applications in industries like automotive, construction, and electronics. Expert analysis reveals that winning imperatives for market players include innovation, scalability, and industry coverage. Key players like DowDuPont and Exxon Mobil are actively investing in R&D to develop cutting-edge solutions. However, challenges like product pricing, GDP growth, political and social scenarios, and regulations pose significant hurdles. Ace matrix analysis indicates that a strategic focus on these areas can help companies stay ahead of the competition.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a

sample report!

Segment Overview



This ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Adhesives

1.2 Barrier coating 1.3 Others



2.1 20wt percentage comonomer

2.2 9wt percentage comonomer 2.3 5wt percentage comonomer



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Adhesives- The global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer (EAA) market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the adhesives segment. The packaging industry's increasing consumption of EAA copolymers is driving market expansion. Consumer demand and the emergence of e-commerce are fueling the growth of the packaging industry, leading to increased demand for high-performance adhesives like EAA copolymers. EAA copolymers are preferred due to their high-adhesion performance, flexibility, and substrate-wetting properties. Acrylic acid, a key component of these copolymers, enhances their adhesive properties and reduces softening and melting points. This improves optics and provides high strength. EAA copolymers adhere to various substrates, including paper, unprimed foils, metalized films, steel, iron, and glass. They are also used in packaging medical devices due to their ability to withstand sterilization with ethylene oxide gas. Carboxyl functional groups in low-molecular-weight EAA copolymers improve adhesion performance, making them an ideal choice for adhesive formulations. The responsiveness of EAA copolymers to water dispersion further increases their utility. These factors will continue to fuel the growth of the EAA copolymer market during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer (EAA) market is driven by worldwide demand for high-performance polymers in various industries. EAA copolymer resins are produced by copolymerizing ethylene and acrylic acid, which can be derived from both petroleum-based and bio-based acrylic acid. The use of EAA copolymers is extensive, ranging from food packaging and construction activities to inks, adhesives, and barrier coatings. Petroleum-based chemicals, including acrylic acid, are the primary feedstocks for EAA production. However, the shift towards bio-based acrylic acid is gaining momentum due to changing lifestyle trends and environmental concerns. EAA copolymers offer excellent adhesion properties, making them suitable for primers on polar substrates. In the food packaging industry, EAA copolymers are used as barriers to protect food from moisture, oxygen, and other environmental factors. In construction, they are used as adhesives and sealants. In the printing industry, EAA copolymers are used as binders in inks and coatings. The production of EAA copolymers involves the reaction of acrylic acid with ethylene in the presence of a catalyst, followed by polymerization. The process involves the use of aqueous alkali and amines as catalysts. The pricing of EAA copolymers depends on the cost of raw materials, production costs, and market demand. The global EAA copolymer market is expected to grow in tandem with the GDP of major economies. Despite their advantages, EAA copolymers have some adverse effects, including potential health hazards and environmental concerns. Therefore, efforts are being made to develop more sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives.

Market Research Overview

The Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer (EAA) market is witnessing significant growth due to worldwide demand for these versatile resins. EAA copolymers are produced by copolymerizing ethylene and acrylic acid, which can be derived from both petroleum-based acrylic acid and bio-based sources. These resins offer excellent adhesion properties, making them suitable for various applications such as barrier coatings, food packaging, construction activities, automotive production, and more. However, the use of petroleum-based chemicals in producing acrylic acid has adverse effects on the environment. Changing lifestyle trends and increasing environmental concerns are driving the demand for bio-based acrylic acid and EAA copolymers. EAA copolymer resins find extensive use in industries such as food packaging, construction, automotive, and electronics. In food packaging, they are used to produce laminated tube containers and liquid aseptic packaging. In construction, they are used as primers and adhesives. In automotive production, they are used for cable shielding and inks. Competitive intelligence providers, with their team of skilled analysts, offer expert analysis and deficit analysis of the Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer market. They provide insights into product pricing, GDP, political scenarios, social scenarios, regulations, winning imperatives, and industry coverage. The Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer market is segmented based on application, end-use industry, and region. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for these resins in various industries and the scalability of production. The Ace matrix, which includes Active, Cutting Edge, and Innovator, provides a comprehensive view of the Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer market, helping companies make informed decisions. Key players in the market include DowDuPont and Exxon Mobil, among others. The production of EAA copolymers involves the reaction of ethylene, acrylic acid, aqueous alkali, and amines. The crude oil supply and the political-economic landscape significantly impact the production and pricing of petroleum-based acrylic acid. In conclusion, the Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer market is a dynamic and growing industry, driven by changing consumer trends, environmental concerns, and technological advancements. Competitive intelligence providers offer valuable insights into the market, helping companies stay ahead of the curve.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Adhesives



Barrier Coating

Others

Type



20wt Percentage Comonomer



9wt Percentage Comonomer

5wt Percentage Comonomer

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio