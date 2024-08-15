Michael A. Morris Of Minyard Morris Family Law Firm Earns Best Lawyers'® Prestigious 2025 'Lawyer Of The Year' Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Partner of Orange County, California's preeminent family law firm recognized for achieving the highest overall score from respected peer-review publication

- Michael A. MorrisNEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Minyard Morris , a Newport Beach, California-based family law firm, announced that Partner Michael A. Morris was awarded the Best Lawyers'® prestigious 2025“Lawyer of the Year” Award.“Every day spent helping clients is a privilege, and it's as exciting and fulfilling as it's ever been. I know the emotional and mental burden clients are carrying when they walk through our door; my passion is helping them carry that and reach a place of healing,” said Michael A. Morris, Partner, Minyard Morris.“It's an honor to receive an award with so much history and reverence within our industry. It's like becoming a part of that legacy.”Best Lawyers® is the oldest and one of the most respected peer-review publications in the legal profession committed to highlighting the top legal talent in America. Best Lawyers® compiles a list of outstanding lawyers by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their peers.“These awards are a testament to the collective work of our team. I feel incredibly grateful to receive this award, but the true credit goes to everyone at our firm who approaches work with a passion for helping families heal,” said Morris.“Many of them were also recognized by this publication, too – it was a family affair. This commitment to client success is in our firm's DNA.”Michael A. Morris isn't the only member of the Minyard Morris family to be honored by this publication. Several members of their team received“Best Lawyers” honors: Mark E. Minyard, Michael A. Morris, Lonnie K. Seide, Matthew S. Buttacavoli, Alexander C. Payne, Michelle L. Ralph, Jonathan T. Little, Helen Cayton, and Jan C. Morimoto-Gee.Other Minyard Morris team members were honored as“Ones to Watch” by the publication: Janani S. Rana, Denise H.D. Koeller, Aditi Murillo, John Murillo, Jennifer Corona, Shabnam Saadatkhah, Scott M. Savage, Samantha Sheehan, Jackie Uberin, and Vicky Zuberi.About Minyard MorrisMinyard Morris dedicates itself to providing an unparalleled combination of depth of experience and quality of service. The firm represents clients aggressively and with a sense of urgency within the framework of the highest level of integrity, professionalism, and ethics to achieve the best possible results.Minyard Morris has limited its practice to family law for over 46 years, drawing from nearly 300 years of combined legal experience in creatively solving our clients' issues and understanding and achieving their goals and objectives. Minyard Morris practices exclusively in Orange County, believing that the client's best interests are served by being represented by a law firm that knows the local rules and practices.Contact:Mark MinyardFounding PartnerEmail: ...Phone: 949-724-1111

