Namaste + Play Unveils Groove & Grow: Songs For Kids Yoga - A Transformative Musical Journey For Children

"Groove & Grow" features nine original tracks, blending genres like pop, reggae, blues, and Latin rhythms. Each song guides children through yoga practices, promoting physical activity, emotional well-being, and cognitive development. Inspired by adult yoga classes, this 28-minute journey keeps kids engaged and focused while learning new poses and mindfulness techniques.

"Groove & Grow" is a valuable tool for parents and educators. Jackie Angulo, founder of Namaste + Play, explains, "We created 'Groove & Grow' to make yoga fun and accessible for kids, enhancing focus, flexibility, and relaxation." Backed by research from Harvard Medical School, yoga helps children improve emotional regulation, reduce stress, and boost cognitive performance.

All "Groove & Grow" music videos are available on Namaste + Play's YouTube channel. These engaging videos, featuring real children practicing poses, are perfect for home or classroom use, providing easy and fun ways to participate in yoga and mindfulness activities.

Jackie Angulo, the creative force behind Namaste + Play, is a seasoned speech-language pathologist and children's yoga instructor. With a background in child development and a passion for music and yoga, she has dedicated her career to creating enriching experiences for children. Namaste + Play aims to foster mindful, resilient, and happy young minds by sharing the benefits of yoga and mindfulness with a wider audience.

