Now Is The Best Time To Rediscover Maui: Authentic Experiences, Exceptional Value

Rediscover Maui, a treasure trove of breathtaking landscapes, rich culture and unforgettable experiences. From pristine beaches and lush valleys to the awe-inspiring Haleakalā National Park, Maui offers a tapestry of natural wonders to explore. This fall, the island warmly invites visitors with enticing offers at GoHawaii/MauiOffers , featuring free nights, discounted rates up to 30% off and generous daily resort credits.

An award-winning chef plates up fresh dishes sourced from local farmers, fishermen and ranchers while giving back to the community he loves.

"Maui is still open. It's still the beautiful destination that it's always been," explains Maui chef Kyle Kawakami in a new destination campaign, The People. The Place. The Hawaiian Islands . "Yes, we have beautiful beaches. Yes, we have great food. But if you dig a little deeper and go a little below the surface, it's the culture and the people that make the islands."

Embark on a culinary journey through Maui, from hidden eateries and farm-to-table experiences to gourmet dining and Upcountry, Central and South Maui farmers markets. Explore its vibrant towns, like Wailuku, Pāʻia and Makawao, each offering local shops, art galleries and historic sites. Beach lovers can

find the perfect stretch of sand among the many sunny beaches of South and West Maui. Discover additional travel inspiration with newly launched Maui itineraries at GoHawaii/Maui .

As Maui continues its inspiring rebuilding process after last year's devastating wildfires, the island continues to welcome back visitors. While some parts of Lahaina have yet to reopen, several restaurants, businesses and activities in

Lahaina have resumed operations. This fall, West Maui is set to host the 14th Annual

Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival and the 41st Annual Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Across the island, travelers can also look forward to the Festivals of Aloha, Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival and other exciting events .

"Participating in community or cultural festivals, shopping at local businesses and farmers markets, and dining at locally owned restaurants are great ways to experience Maui's rich culture and engage with the community," says Daniel Nāho'opi'i, Hawai'i Tourism Authority's interim president and CEO. "We welcome visitors to return and rediscover Maui and the rest of the Hawaiian Islands."

Choosing to visit Maui is more than selecting a vacation destination-it's a powerful way to support the island's rebuilding process and resilient residents.

For more information on visiting Maui or any of the Hawaiian Islands, visit GoHawaii .

