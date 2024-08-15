Odisha Introduces One-Day Menstrual Leave For All Employees, Announces Deputy CM Pravati Parida

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Odisha's Deputy Chief Pravati Parida on Thursday (August 15) announced an initiative, offering a day's paid menstrual leave for women employees in both state and private sector jobs. This new policy, however, will be optional, allowing women to decide whether to take the leave on the first or second day of their menstrual cycle.

Parida, who also oversees the Women and Child Development Department, made this announcement after participating in an Independence Day event in Cuttack. Her declaration marks a progressive step towards addressing the needs of working women and promoting gender-sensitive workplace policies.

"This leave will be optional, ensuring that women can choose what works best for them during their menstrual cycle," Parida said. The move is expected to positively impact women's health and productivity, allowing them to take necessary time off without the fear of losing pay or facing workplace discrimination.

This announcement comes amidst ongoing discussions and debates on menstrual leave policies in India. The topic has gained traction in recent years, with various activists and organizations advocating for the rights of women to have paid menstrual leave. Ranjita Priyadarshini, a women's rights activist from Odisha, highlighted this issue during an international conference, drawing attention to the need for such policies to be more widely adopted.

The concept of menstrual leave is not new in India, but it is not yet widespread. Currently, only Bihar and Kerala have established menstrual leave policies. Bihar introduced its policy as early as 1992, granting women two days of paid menstrual leave each month.

In 2023, Kerala extended the policy to include female students, offering them menstrual leave in universities and institutions, along with up to 60 days of maternity leave for female students over 18.

The idea of menstrual leave has also found its way into the private sector, with companies like Zomato leading the charge. In 2020, Zomato introduced a policy that provides female employees with 10 days of paid period leave annually. However, a more comprehensive national approach has yet to be adopted.

While the Right of Women to Menstrual Leave and Free Access to Menstrual Health Products Bill, 2022, proposes three days of paid leave for women and transwomen during menstruation, it has yet to be passed into law.