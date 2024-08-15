Kenvue Introduces Patented Micro-Peptide Technology With Neutrogena® Collagen Banktm Launch

SKILLMAN, N.J., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE ) ("Kenvue" or the "Company"), the world's largest pure-play consumer company by revenue, is launching Neutrogena®1 Collagen BankTM featuring the Company's patented micro-peptide technology. The launch propels Neutrogena®, the #1 Face Care Brand2,

into the pre-aging category and is poised to meet the needs of Gen Z, a new generation of consumers, seeking ways to proactively prevent their skin from aging.

Kenvue Introduces Patented Micro-Peptide Technology with Neutrogena Collagen BankTM Moisturizers

According to a 2023 Mintel Facial Skincare study, 58 percent of Gen Z is worried about aging concerns beginning at age 23. With collagen being a vital protein responsible for keeping skin looking plump, and the body naturally losing up to one percent of collagen each year starting in its twenties3, the oldest Gen Z consumers are reaching a pivotal collagen-loss point. Neutrogena® Collagen BankTM offers an affordable and accessible way to invest in skin for the long-term.

Neutrogena® Collagen BankTM

harnesses the power of a patented micro-peptide technology two times smaller than the leading anti-aging peptides on the market to penetrate more than 10 layers under the surface of the skin. Comparatively, the leading anti-aging peptides are too big to penetrate and sit on the surface of the skin.

The Company's proprietary technology, developed with dermatologists, targets five markers critical for preserving skin's firming support matrix: elastin, pro-collagen, hyaluronic acid, fibronectin and decorin.



"Collagen BankTM is a cutting-edge solution for a generation of consumers looking to take a preventative approach to skincare," said Adam Ricciardone, Global Head of R&D, Skin Health & Beauty at Kenvue4. "We know that Millennials and Gen Z are trying a lot of different approaches to their skincare. Our scientifically proven formulation addresses their concerns and prioritizes long-term skin health at the same time."

The new collection offers two dermatologist-tested formulations designed for all skin tones and types and meant for daily use, even on sensitive skin. Each formula provides different added benefits:



Neutrogena® Collagen BankTM

Moisturizer includes bakuchiol, a gentle plant-based alternative to retinol, that helps to defend against collagen damaging aggressors and fights visible signs of early skin aging. Neutrogena® Collagen BankTM Broad

Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer defends against the number one collagen depleting aggressor, the sun.

When used together, the products are clinically proven to work on five early signs of collagen decline and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving skin looking plumper.5

To reach digitally native Gen Z, Neutrogena® exclusively launched the collection on TikTok Shop in July, prior to rolling out across traditional retailers like Amazon, UTLA Beauty, Walmart, Target, and more. While in-office collagen-stimulating procedures and other products come with high price tags, Neutrogena® Collagen BankTM, offers a more accessible solution for those looking to help prevent skin-aging without breaking the bank. The Neutrogena® Collagen BankTM

line is available online and at mass retailers nationwide now. To learn more about Neutrogena® Collagen BankTM, visit Neutrogena or follow Neutrogena® on Instagram and TikTok at @neutrogena_us.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID®

Brand, Johnson's®, Listerine®, Neutrogena®

and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we believe in the extraordinary power of everyday care and our teams work every day to put that power in consumers' hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at

.

About NEUTROGENA®

For over 90 years, NEUTROGENA® has made sophisticated science simple, developing solutions for everyday skincare that balance clinical efficacy with elegant aesthetics. From science-backed innovation to accessible education, we are driven by a mission to democratize skin health. Our products address skin needs across ages, skin types and tones.

