Dengue In Bangalore: 7 Plants That Repel Mosquitoes
8/15/2024 6:48:37 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Planting mosquito-repellent plants can be an effective natural way to minimise the danger of dengue in Bangalore. Here are seven plants known to repel mosquitoes.
Citronella is a popular natural mosquito repellent. Citronella-scented oil repels mosquitoes.
Potted plants on balconies and windows or in your backyard are options.
Lemongrass contains citronella oil, which has a strong scent that keeps mosquitoes away. It can be planted in gardens or pots.
Marigolds contain pyrethrum, a compound used in many insect repellents. Plant marigolds around your home, especially near entrances, to keep mosquitoes at bay.
The strong smell of basil leaves repels mosquitoes. Place basil plants near windows, doorways, or in your garden. You can also crush the leaves to release more scents.
Mosquitoes dislike lavender's strong scent. Place lavender in your yard or pot it indoors. Place dried lavender bunches about the home.
Mint oil repels mosquitoes and other insects. Grow peppermint or crush leaves to unleash its scent. Peppermint essential oil repels.
Rosemary's earthy fragrance repels insects may grow rosemary in your garden or pot it around outdoor chairs. Also, burning leaves creates mosquito-repellent smoke.
