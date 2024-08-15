Russia successfully launches Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft into orbit

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Russia successfully launched the Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft into orbit using the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, according to Roscosmos, Russia's state space corporation. The launch occurred at 06:20 Moscow time (0320 GMT) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The spacecraft is carrying a range of supplies, scientific equipment, and fresh produce intended for the International Space Station (ISS).



The Progress MS-28 spacecraft is anticipated to dock with the ISS in approximately two days, with the docking scheduled for Saturday at 08:56 Moscow time (0556 GMT). The spacecraft will connect to the Zvezda service module of the ISS and deliver a total cargo weight of 2,621 kilograms.



Among the items onboard are 950 kilograms of refueling propellant, 420 liters of drinking water, and 50 kilograms of compressed nitrogen. The cargo also includes essential supplies such as food, clothing, and tools for conducting scientific experiments on the ISS.



The mission is notable for including significant scientific instruments. The SPIN-X1-MVN X-ray spectrometer will be installed outside the Zvezda module during an upcoming spacewalk. This instrument is designed to perform comprehensive surveys of the celestial sphere in the X-ray spectrum. Additionally, the spacecraft carries equipment for new experiments, including a forced exhale experiment to assess lung function during extended space flights, marking a significant contribution to ongoing research aboard the ISS.

MENAFN15082024000045015839ID1108557782