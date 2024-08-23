Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 40,265: Health Authorities

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Aug 23 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli on the Gaza Strip has risen to 40,265, Gaza-based authorities said in a statement, yesterday.

During the past 24 hours, the Zionist military killed 42 people and wounded 163 others, bringing the total death toll to 40,265, and injuries to 93,144, since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out, it added.

There are still a number of trapped under the rubble and scattered on roads, as ambulance and civil defence crews cannot reach them, it said.

“Critical water wells and sanitation infrastructure have been repeatedly damaged throughout the war,” the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said on social media platform X, yesterday.

“With overcrowding, lack of hygiene and unbearable heat, access to clean water continues to be a struggle in the Gaza Strip,” it added.– NNN-WAFA