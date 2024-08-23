Alpine Promote Jack Doohan To Formula One Seat For 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Zandvoort (Netherlands), Aug 23 (IANS) Alpine added yet another piece to the 2025 Formula One driver lineup on Friday by promoting academy driver Jack Doohan to the team for next season.

“I am so happy to secure into a full-time race seat in 2025. I am very grateful for the trust and belief by the team's senior management. There is so much work ahead to be prepared and ready and I will give my best in the meantime to absorb as much information and knowledge to be ready for the step up,” Doohan said in a statement.

The Australian will be replacing Esteban Ocon after the French driver confirmed his move to Haas for next season. Doohan will be signing for the team after having spent two years with Alpine and will be the second rookie on the grid alongside Haas' Oliver Bearman.

“Really just trying to make sure that if I need to jump in the car, and when I do, then I'm more ready than ever. And then I can make sure that we do the best and, especially for when I do become a full-time driver very soon, that I'll be making the most of it,” he added.

Doohan was a part of Red Bull's driver academy set up from 2017-21 before making the switch to Alpine in 2022. He started off as a rookie in Formula 2 and was named the team's reserve driver in 2023. Doohan's time at Alpine has seen him participate in numerous tests at incurrent F1 venues and driven in multiple practice sessions, the latest being at Silverstone this year.

“I have worked with Jack back in 2019 and I am fully aware of his raw talent and potential. He is a very hard worker behind the scenes and his commitment is hugely valued by the entire team," said team principal, Oliver Oakes. "We look forward to working with both Jack and Pierre in order to keep developing the car and bring the team up the grid.”