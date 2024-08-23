Harris Delivers Warm And Strong Acceptance Speech As Democrats Take Joy, Hope And Renewal To The Electorate

Author: Emma Shortis

(MENAFN- The Conversation) In the recent history of speeches, Kamala Harris' remarks at the National Convention in Chicago were relatively short. But they hit all the right notes.

Harris was steady, warm, clear and, at times, funny. She reaffirmed all the themes her campaign has established so quickly and thoroughly: freedom, unity, and a vision for a better future.

While there were a few moments in the speech that may indicate troubles to come, for now, the Democratic Party will leave Chicago on a high. As vice presidential nominee Tim Walz put it,“It's the fourth quarter. We're down a field goal. But we're on offense and we've got the ball. We're driving down the field.”

I need freedom too

Part of the reason Democrats can feel relatively confident – though certainly not assured of victory – is because, led by Harris, they have so successfully flipped the narrative on almost all of Donald Trump's campaign strengths.

From the beginning of her campaign, Harris has reclaimed the idea of“freedom”. Her campaign anthem is the Beyonce song of the same name. Though Beyonce herself did not appear (despite the rumours), the lyrics of the song illuminate just how much the freedom narrative has changed:“Freedom, freedom where are you? 'Cause I need freedom too”. Unlike the Trump version of hyper-individualistic“freedom” that imposes on the rights of others, Harris' version of freedom is a freedom of opportunity, a freedom to, as she put it in Chicago:

This is not the only area in which Harris has Trump on the run. Harris opened her speech talking about her family, and especially her mother. The campaign has centred women, and Black women in particular, without talking much about“firsts” (Hillary Clinton is the exception that proves the rule).

By not talking about those“firsts”, even though they would be remarkable, Harris has successfully de-centred herself, flipping the focus onto Trump's hyper-individualism and completely turning around the idea of“identity politics”. It is the Trump campaign's“weird” focus on identity that now faces scrutiny, which means he hasn't been able, so far at least, to delegitimise his opponents on the basis of race and gender as he has done so successfully in the past.

In another remarkable shift, the Harris campaign has also reclaimed patriotism for the Democrats. One of the fieriest parts of Harris' speech came towards the end, when she spoke about the“greatest privilege on Earth. The privilege and pride of being an American”. Noting that her opponent consistently“denigrates” America, Harris shot back:

Can the unity last?

Harris' speech was all about the possibilities for a different future for America. That reclaiming of the future is one of her campaign's greatest strengths: she represents, now, the building of the generational bridge that Joe Biden had long promised the party.

But Harris' speech also served to highlight the possibility that despite her rallying cry for unity, she has not healed the divides that remain in the party and may not be able to do so as the campaign continues.

The party's position on Israel has long overshadowed the convention and the nomination process. Pro-Palestinian speakers were denied a spot in the DNC lineup. When Harris addressed the issue by first talking about Israel's right to defend itself, there were audible gasps and rumbling from the convention floor, countered by cheers. The biggest cheer, though, came at the end of that section of the speech, when Harris spoke about ending the suffering in Gaza and ensuring Palestinians' right to self-determination.

Similarly, there were mixed reactions from the crowds to Harris' comments on“border security”, reflecting concerns in parts of the party about the Democrats' concessions to Republicans on the issue.

Roll up our sleeves and get to work

As Harris herself acknowledged, Democrats still have a lot of work to do. This election, Harris noted, will have serious consequences, for the United States and for the world.

Might Harris be the president of joy? Only time – and the Democrats' ability to keep kicking goals – will tell. But in politics, we should never underestimate the power of love and good vibes.