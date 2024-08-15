Türkiye's BIST 100 starts Thursday’s session higher

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, commenced trading at 9,874.42 points, marking a 0.44 percent increase or 43.48 points from the previous day’s close. This modest rise follows a decline in the observed on Wednesday, reflecting a cautious sentiment among investors in the market.



On Wednesday, the BIST 100 index experienced a drop of 0.90 percent, closing at 9,830.94 points. This decline came amid a daily transaction volume that reached 72 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.14 billion. The reduction in the index underscores a challenging environment for the Turkish stock market, with fluctuations influenced by broader economic factors.



In currency exchange, the US dollar to Turkish lira (USD/TRY) rate was reported at 33.6040 as of 9:57 a.m. local time, or 0657 GMT. Meanwhile, the euro to Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) exchange rate was recorded at 37.1682, and the British pound to Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) rate stood at 43.2448. These rates highlight the ongoing volatility in the Turkish lira against major currencies.



In commodity markets, the price of one ounce of gold was USD2,493.20, reflecting current global trends in precious metal valuations. Brent crude oil, a key benchmark in the energy sector, was trading at around USD79.93 per barrel. These prices are critical indicators of global economic conditions and influence various sectors within Türkiye's economy.

