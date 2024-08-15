عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mysore To Pondicherry-7 Popular Places To Visit Near Bangalore

Mysore To Pondicherry-7 Popular Places To Visit Near Bangalore


8/15/2024 2:00:27 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) These sites provide diverse activities, from historical discovery to nature retreats, making them suitable for weekend vacations from Bangalore.
Here are seven popular places near Bangalore that are worth visiting.


Mysore To Pondicherry-7 Popular Places To Visit Near Bangalore Image

Here are seven popular places near Bangalore that are worth visiting.


Mysore To Pondicherry-7 Popular Places To Visit Near Bangalore Image

Famous for its rich history, majestic palaces (like Mysore Palace), and vibrant culture, Mysore is about a 3-hour drive from Bangalore.


Mysore To Pondicherry-7 Popular Places To Visit Near Bangalore Image

Known for its scenic views and pleasant weather, Nandi Hills is a favorite getaway for Bangaloreans, offering trekking opportunities and beautiful sunrise views.


Mysore To Pondicherry-7 Popular Places To Visit Near Bangalore Image

Known for its French colonial architecture, beaches, and vibrant culture, Pondicherry is about a six-hour drive from Bangalore.

Kabini

A popular wildlife destination, Kabini is known for its wildlife sanctuary and river safaris, offering opportunities to spot elephants, tigers, and various bird species.


Mysore To Pondicherry-7 Popular Places To Visit Near Bangalore Image

Famous for its coffee estates, Chikmagalur offers scenic beauty, trekking trails, and a serene environment, approximately 4-5 hours from Bangalore.


Mysore To Pondicherry-7 Popular Places To Visit Near Bangalore Image

Famous for its coffee estates, Chikmagalur offers scenic beauty, trekking trails, and a serene environment, approximately 4-5 hours from Bangalore.


Mysore To Pondicherry-7 Popular Places To Visit Near Bangalore Image

Known for its coffee plantations, lush greenery, and cool climate, Coorg is a hill station located approximately 5 hours away from Bangalore, offering a peaceful retreat.

MENAFN15082024007385015968ID1108557264


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search