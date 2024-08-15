Mysore To Pondicherry-7 Popular Places To Visit Near Bangalore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) These sites provide diverse activities, from historical discovery to nature retreats, making them suitable for weekend vacations from Bangalore.

Here are seven popular places near Bangalore that are worth visiting.

Famous for its rich history, majestic palaces (like Mysore Palace), and vibrant culture, Mysore is about a 3-hour drive from Bangalore.

Known for its scenic views and pleasant weather, Nandi Hills is a favorite getaway for Bangaloreans, offering trekking opportunities and beautiful sunrise views.

Known for its French colonial architecture, beaches, and vibrant culture, Pondicherry is about a six-hour drive from Bangalore.

A popular wildlife destination, Kabini is known for its wildlife sanctuary and river safaris, offering opportunities to spot elephants, tigers, and various bird species.

Famous for its coffee estates, Chikmagalur offers scenic beauty, trekking trails, and a serene environment, approximately 4-5 hours from Bangalore.

Known for its coffee plantations, lush greenery, and cool climate, Coorg is a hill station located approximately 5 hours away from Bangalore, offering a peaceful retreat.