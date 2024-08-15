Raghu Thatha REVIEW: Is Keerthy Suresh's Political Comedy Worth Watching? Read THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Raghu Thatha is a Tamil comedy and Suman Kumar's directorial debut. He also scripted the film. This is the first Tamil production from Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films. Keerthy Suresh plays the protagonist in the film, which also stars M. S. Bhaskar, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini, Jayakumar Parameswaran Pillai, Rajeev Ravindranathan, Anandsami, Rajesh Balachandiran, and Aadhira Pandilakshmi.

The was announced in December 2022, and principal filming began that month. It was primarily shot in Chennai and was completed by mid-May 2023. Sean Roldan composed the film's music, while Yamini Yagnamurthy handled the photography and T. S. Suresh edited.

"Raghu Thatha" will be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024, which coincides with India's Independence Day. A young lady sets out on a transforming journey to protect the identity of her people and country, realising her true self along the way.

