Online User REVEALS Ranbir Kapoor's BAD Behaviour Towards Alia Bhatt On Sets 'Degrades, Says Mean Things...'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022, after years of dating. The couple welcomed a daughter Raha on November 06, 2022, and are a cute happy family. Unfortunately, as it is said, "All that glitters is not gold" Similarly many incidences have come up where it is said that Ranbir treats Alia Bhatt very inappropriately. Another one circulating on social is of an unidentified online user, who claimed to be part of Ranbir and Alia's shoots has revealed that the degrades his wife publicly.

When Ranbir Kapoor openly fat-shamed Alia Bhatt

During the live discussion, Alia was heard explaining why they are not advertising their film 'Brahmastra' much. She was also joined by film director Ayan Mukerji and actor Ranbir Kapoor. A video of their exchange has gone viral on social media networks, showing Ranbir interrupting Alia when she was speaking about Brahmastra's promotion. Alia stated, "We will do it (promote the film extensively) If you're wondering why we're not spreading phailod everywhere, our current priority is... Ranbir interrupted in the middle, looking at Alia's belly and saying, "Well, I can see somebody has phailod." He later clarified that he was joking after Alia appeared horrified.



When Ranbir asked Alia to wipe lipstick

Alia Bhatt had stated that Ranbir Kapoor asks her to remove her lipstick since he dislikes it when she wears it. Her disclosure about Ranbir caused a commotion on social media, with numerous netizens labeling him as a major red flag for forcing terms on his wife.