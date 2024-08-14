End-User Survey Finds Snowflake, Databricks, And Cloud Giants Vying For Cloud Data Warehousing Supremacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ETR Observatory Scope for vendors in the Cloud Data Warehouses market, August 2024.

Amazon, Microsoft, and in a race with Databricks and Snowflake, as other established megavendors make inroads into the cloud data warehousing space.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Microsoft Azure Synapse, Databricks, Snowflake, and Redshift lead the cloud data warehousing market, according to new end-user data from ETR. The four products made the Leading vector of ETR's latest Observatory for Cloud Data Warehouses, which tracks spending Momentum and Presence based on survey data from IT decision makers.Data warehouses make possible the business reporting and analytics activities critical to how modern organizations operate. Data that arrives in a data warehouse is transformed and aligned to a common scheme, or way for structuring tables and their relationships and rules relevant to business use cases and definitions. This ETR Observatory report captures data on enterprise-grade, cloud-based, full-featured products in this market that specialize in supporting this structured data.ETR's newest Observatory report and Market Array survey focus on the Cloud Data Warehouse market, with insights into specific product strengths, Net Promoter Scores, spending intentions, return on investment (ROI) timelines, utilization trends, and more.The survey of 324 IT decision makers, of which a fifth (20%) represent Fortune 500 organizations, yielded critical insights about the cloud data warehouse vendor landscape, including:* Snowflake is seen as the most innovative vendor in this market in a write-in response, but survey takers said if given the chance to rebuild their cloud data stack Microsoft would be the most desired vendor. Meanwhile, Databricks was tied with Microsoft Azure Synapse as the vendors with the highest agreement on the statement“This product has an innovative technical roadmap,” with 81% of survey respondents in agreement.* Microsoft Azure Synapse, Snowflake, Databricks, and Amazon Redshift occupied the Leading vector of vendors in the ETR Observatory Scope, signifying both high spending Momentum and high Presence in the market relative to peers.* Google BigQuery, Cloudera, and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud occupied the Advancing vector in the ETR Observatory Scope with high Momentum but relatively lower Presence.* Oracle was the lone vendor in the Tracking vector with high Presence but relatively lower Momentum.* OpenText, Teradata VantageCloud, and IBM comprised the Pursuing vector with lower Momentum and Presence relative to the peer group.* SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, Microsoft Azure Synapse, and Databricks had the three highest rates of users anticipating at least three more years of use, indicating higher“stickiness” in organizations' tech stacks and low rates of churn. Likewise, SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, Oracle, and Google BigQuery had the highest rates of agreement with the statement“this product is difficult to replace.”* Google BigQuery had the highest agreement with the statement“this product offers good value for the money” and it also had the highest proportion of respondents who say they anticipate return on investment (ROI) within the first three years. In fact, 38% of respondents said Google BigQuery delivers ROI within the first year.To read more analysis of the findings from this ETR survey, read the free ETR Observatory for Cloud Data Warehouses here:~~~Enterprise Technology Research (ETR) is a technology market research firm that leverages proprietary data from its targeted IT decision maker (ITDM) community to provide actionable insights about spending intentions and industry trends. Since 2010, ETR has worked diligently at achieving one goal: eliminating the need for opinions in enterprise research, which are often formed from incomplete, biased, and statistically insignificant data. ETR's community of ITDMs is positioned to provide best-in-class customer/evaluator perspectives. ETR's proprietary data and insights from this community empower institutional investors, technology companies, and ITDMs to navigate the complex enterprise technology landscape amid an expanding marketplace. Visit / to learn more.###

