Accuray Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY ) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024, ended June 30, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Summary



Net revenue of $134.3 million, an increase of 13.5 percent from the same period in the prior fiscal year. Net revenue on a constant currency basis was $136.7 million, which represents a 15.6 percent increase versus the same period in the prior fiscal year.

GAAP net income of $3.4 million, as compared to GAAP net loss of $2.6 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $5.2 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Gross orders of $95.5 million, increased 7.9 percent from the same period in the prior fiscal year. The book to bill ratio was 1.2 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a book to bill ratio of 1.4 in the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Fiscal Year 2024 Summary



Net revenue of $446.6 million, a decrease of 0.2 percent from the prior fiscal year. Net revenue on a constant currency basis was $447.9 million, which represents an 0.1 percent increase from the prior fiscal year.

GAAP net loss of $15.5 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $9.3 million in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA was $19.7 million in fiscal 2024, as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $23.9 million in the prior fiscal year. Gross orders of $342.1 million increased 10.0 percent from the same period in the prior fiscal year. The book to bill ratio was 1.5 in fiscal 2024, compared to a book to bill ratio of 1.3 in the prior fiscal year.

Other Recent Operational Highlights



Achieved record quarterly system shipments with 24 percent increase in systems shipped compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year, resulting in highest revenue quarter in company history.

Gained approval for the Accuray Precision® Treatment Planning System (TPS) in China for use with the Tomo® C radiation therapy system for the Type B market.

Implemented first installations of the VitalHoldTM surface-guided radiation therapy (SGRT) on the Radixact® System in Japan.

Gained CE Mark for the Accuray HelixTM, a configuration of the Radixact® Treatment Delivery System designed for India and other high potential markets where treatment versatility, high throughput and access to radiation therapy treatments are paramount. Signed agreement with TrueNorth Medical Physics LLC to provide radiation oncology departments with third-party physics, dosimetry and commissioning services.

"Our team finished the year with a solid Q4 performance closing several opportunities that were open from the prior period. We secured new product approvals and significant customer wins, and initiated sales in new markets. These achievements and more have enabled us to establish a strong foundation from which to grow our global business in the years ahead," said Suzanne Winter, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we look to fiscal 2025, we will continue to focus our investments on innovations driven by the voice of our customers. We remain confident in our ability to provide clinical teams worldwide with a product portfolio that enables them to elevate cancer care both today and into the future."

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

Total net revenue was $134.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to $118.3 million in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Product revenue totaled $79.7 million, as compared to $62.5 million in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter, while service revenue totaled $54.6 million, as compared to $55.8 million in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

Total gross profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $38.5 million, or 28.6 percent of net revenue, as compared to total gross profit of $37.7 million, or 31.9 percent of net revenue in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

Operating expenses were $31.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to $38.1 million in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

Net income was $3.4 million, or $0.03 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to a net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.03 per share, in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $5.2 million in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

Gross orders totaled $95.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared to $88.4 million in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Ending order backlog as of June 30, 2024 was $487.3 million, a decrease of 3.2 percent sequentially, and is 4.6 percent lower than at the end of the prior fiscal year fourth quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term restricted cash were $69.1 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $7.9 million from March 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

Total net revenue was $446.6 million for fiscal 2024, as compared to $447.6 million in the prior fiscal year period. Product revenue totaled $234.2 million, as compared to $233.2 million in the prior fiscal year period, while service revenue totaled $212.4 million, as compared to $214.4 million in the prior fiscal year period.

Total gross profit was $142.9 million for fiscal 2024, or 32.0 percent of net revenue, as compared to total gross profit of $154.0 million, or 34.4 percent of net revenue in the prior fiscal year period.

Operating expenses were $142.4 million for fiscal 2024, as compared to $151.6 million for the prior fiscal year period.



GAAP net loss was $15.5 million, or $0.16 per share, for the fiscal 2024, as compared to a net loss of $9.3 million, or $0.10 per share, in the prior fiscal year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $19.7 million for fiscal 2024, as compared to $23.9 million in the prior fiscal year period.

Gross orders totaled $342.1 million for fiscal 2024, as compared to $311.1 million in the prior fiscal year period.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Guidance

Accuray's financial guidance is based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market and economic conditions, supply chain disruption, and the factors set forth under "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

The Company is introducing guidance for fiscal year 2025 as follows:



Total revenue is expected in the range of $460 million to $470 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $27.5 million to $29.5 million.

"Our fourth quarter results reflect a concerted effort by our team to drive improvements in our financial performance while delivering world class products and services to our customers. Our operating results were solid with controlled expenses and strong management of working capital that resulted in a significant decline in inventory and increase in cash. Moving into fiscal 2025, I'm excited about the year ahead and the potential of our new products to help generate revenue and growth in service," said Ali

Pervaiz, Chief Financial Officer.

Guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measures excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense,

ERP and ERP related expenditures, interest expense and provision for income taxes. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

