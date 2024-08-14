Radioactive Water Leaked At Second Power Unit Of Fukushima-1
8/14/2024 3:13:41 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
A leak of 25 tons of water contaminated with radioactive
materials occurred at the second power unit of the emergency
Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant, Azernews
reports.
The leak was discovered after lowering the water level in the
tank, which is used to estimate the amount of water in the pool to
cool the spent nuclear fuel of the second reactor. In the pool
itself, the water level is normal.
During the inspection of the reactor building, it turned out
that about 25 tons of water through sewage systems got into the
basements. No leakage to the outside has been recorded.
The injection of water into the pool for cooling the fuel has
been suspended, however, as TEPCO assures, this will not lead to
exceeding the fuel temperature limit of 65 degrees Celsius. Later,
a robot will be introduced into the building of the second power
unit for a more detailed examination.
