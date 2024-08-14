Uzbek FM Invites Kuwaiti Investors To Explore Opportunities In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- Uzbekistan's Foreign Bakhtiyor Saidov invited Kuwaiti investors to explore lucrative opportunities in his country, particularly in infrastructure and sectors.

During his address, heading an Uzbek economic delegation at the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and on Wednesday, Saidov underscored the notable development of relations with Kuwait in recent years, emphasizing the strength of the bilateral ties between the two nations.

The visiting delegation comprised representatives of various sectors including, food production, agriculture, light industries, medical supplies, sweet factories and poultry farms, Saidov noted.

On his part, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Saleh Al-Azmi, noted that recent international challenges significantly shifted the landscape of global trade policies.

He affirmed the importance of adopting modern policies and cementing the principles of free trade and establishing multilateral and bilateral international agreements to enhance trade exchange rates and diversify its sources.

Al-Azmi pointed out a proposed draft memorandum of understanding on commercial cooperation, initiated by the Uzbek side, which he believes will be the cornerstone for establishing a bilateral framework to boost trade exchange rates. He pointed to the formation of a joint trade committee to explore available investment and trade cooperation opportunities.

Following the meeting, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry released a statement explaining that this meeting follows the Kuwaiti-Uzbek Investment and Trade Forum held last May.

The Uzbek delegation included 60 businesspeople and 15 officials representing the ministries of industry, commerce, finance, and health, along with members from Uzbekistan's chambers of commerce and industry. (end)

