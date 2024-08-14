DOGS RULE AT STEPPING STONES MUSEUM FOR CHILDREN WITH BOOZOO's ADOPTION EXPO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you enjoy the powerful social and emotional benefits of the human with animals, head to Stepping Stones Museum for Children for the BooZoo's Adoption on Saturday, September 14 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Hosted by members of the museum's Youth Enrichment at Stepping Stones (YES2) volunteers, Norwalk PAWS animal shelter, North Shore Animal League and Stamford's Lucky Dog Refuge, families and children will learn about the many ways adoption benefits communities. The expo will feature meet and greets with museum mascot BooZooTM, who champions early childhood learning and literacy, plus a special Mutt-i-grees program, giveaways from local vendors, dog-themed activities and a special visit from SPCA Westchester's "Puppy Truck."

BooZoo's Adoption Expo brings to life the museum's work with the Mutt-i-grees® Curriculum, which is a unique PreK – Grade 12 program that uses the natural affinity between children and animals to enhance their social and emotional skills while promoting respect and appreciation for shelter pets. Joining to support the cause this year are valuable partners Animal Wellness Veterinary Center, Bespoke Veterinary Services, Cornell University Veterinary Specialists, plus table sponsors Pet Pantry Warehouse, Camp Bow Wow-Bridgeport/Stamford, Norwalk Animal Hospital, The Pawprint Market and VCA Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center.

"Animals teach children important social and emotional skills such as effective communication, empathy and how to manage emotions. Boo Zoo's Adoption Expo is a fun-filled event that promotes emotional intelligence, pet-friendly play, early childhood development, reading literacy and intergenerational learning between children, parents and caregivers," said Rhonda

Kiest, President and Chief Executive Officer.

An initiative of The Pet Savers FoundationTM, Inc. (the program development arm of North Shore Animal League America), the Curriculum was developed by Yale University's School of the 21st Century. Stepping Stones is unique in that it has adapted the Curriculum to its museum setting and the daily variety of children that it serves. The museum is proud to have been designated a National Demonstration Site for Mutt-i-grees.

Stepping Stones partners with local animal shelters, including Norwalk PAWS, Lucky Dog Refuge and North Shore Animal League to provide twice weekly Mutt-i-grees programming at the museum on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 1:00 pm. During the program, children get to enjoy a book about dogs and learn how to safely meet a dog brought into the museum for these sessions.

